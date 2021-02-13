KCTCS colleges want to hear from students

A wintry mix of snow, ice and sleet beginning late Wednesday and continuing into early Thursday brought much of the area to a standstill Thursday as officials worked too clear roads of not only snow and ice but downed trees.

Many offices and businesses closed and schools reverted to NTI days, in areas where electric and internet service was not knocked out by the weather.

Mason County Commissioner Phil Day, acting as the county’s chief executive following last week’s death of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer admitted “it’s been trying this week,” as he worked to coordinate snow and ice removal from county roads.

Day said the county remained at a Level 2 Snow Emergency on Thursday but he hoped that could be removed as the day wore on.

He said crews were working to keep roads open, particularly for fire and ambulance crews should the need arise.

“The guys at the Road Department have worked their tails off,” Day said.

He asked for the public’s patience as road crews continued to work.

Mason County Road Department Supervisor Joe Brown said crews worked 14-15 hours from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday and were back on the job at 5 a.m., Thursday.

All county roads were passable by late Thursday morning, he said, and all had been treated by mid-morning.

Maysville streets were a mixed bag, according to City Manager Matt Wallingford, with Forest Avenue in good shape and Second Street in rougher shape.

City crews were working to clear streets but city buses were parked until street conditions improved and those in major parking lots surrounding shopping areas were cleared, he said.

City offices were open but the utility office was closed, primarily because of conditions in the city parking lot, Wallingford said.

He said there had been no issues with fire or police coverage and that most people were staying home on Thursday rather than traveling on slick streets and roads.

“I think people are being smart,” Wallingford said.

Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser said conditions in the county were worse further south and in neighboring counties including Fleming and Lewis counties.

“We’ve fared really well,” Buser said. He said there were a few small power outages, mostly affecting a single house. He also said people were listening to travel warnings.

“Luckily it seems in general people have heeded warnings from the National Weather Service,” he said.

In Fleming County, Judge-Executive Larry Foxworthy issued a Level 3 Snow Emergency and roads remained ice- and snow-covered Thursday morning. He deemed roads “very slick and hazardous.”

Still, he said, the major issue was not the snow and ice but trees down across roadways, a result of the 1/4-1/2 inch of ice build-up. Roads crews were hampered in their efforts to clean roads by trees and were often forced to stop to remove the fallen trees before proceeding,

“I urge everyone to be patient,” Foxworthy said. “We are doing the best we can.“

He said roads would be re-accessed later in the day and the advisory level could be reduced if conditions improved.

According to Fleming-Mason Energy’s outage map, late Thursday morning, 1,624 customers in Fleming County were without electric power. In Lewis County, the number stood at 1,129 and at 85 in Robertson County. Mason County had only three customers without power, according to the map.

A similar map from Kentucky Utilities showed no outages in the five-county Buffalo Trace area.

Lewis County officials also declared a Level 3 Snow Emergency with all roadways closed to non-emergency personnel.

Officials warned that no one should be on roadways unless travel was absolutely necessary.

Bracken County and Robertson County were both under a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

Allen Blair, spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 said by noon Thursday, the majority of state roads remained snow-packed and trees continued to fall, creating a struggle to clear highways.

“It’s likely to stay that way for a while despite all-night, all-day treating and plowing by crews,” Blair said.

Blair advised that motorists should avoid travel if at all possible.

“Protect yourself, and give crews and utility companies room and time to work. If you must travel, please use extreme caution, give yourself time, take it slow, plan ahead,” he said.

While road conditions are expected to improve over the next day or so, the area is likely to experience some if its coldest temperatures over the next week and snow is also in the forecast.