Contract OKed for 3rd Street waterline project

Work could start later this month on Columbia Gas’s latest gas line replacement project, according to Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford.

That project will replace gas lines on Fourth Street between Limestone Street and Mattox Alley. Other alleys in the area will also be included.

The start of the project is contingent on Columbia Gas receiving an encroachment permit from the state, Wallingford said.

Columbia Gas will also replace gas lines along Third Street from Bridge Street to Wall Street in a project similar to the one which replaced lines on Second Street last year. The city will again perform a companion project, replacing water lines in the area.

On Thursday, commissioners awarded the bid for the Third Street waterline project to Frederick and May Construction for $384.830. The city received numerous bids, acting on a recommendation from the project engineer in selecting the winning bid.

Unlike the Second Street project during which portions of the street were closed as work progressed, since Third Street is a state highway it must remain open during construction, Wallingford said.

The city plans to stagger work to remain slightly behind Columbia Gas and will be working on the opposite side of the street, Wallingford said.

Work on Third Street could begin in early March, he said.

Wallingford hopes to hold a virtual community forum on the project in the near future, he said.

Also Thursday, commissioners agreed to upgrade specifications for a new ambulance from a sprinter-type vehicle to a mini-mod, a slighter larger ambulance more similar to those currently in use by Maysville-Mason County EMS, according to Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle.

Commissioners approved $88,000 in funding for the new ambulance in the current budget. And while the upgrade would cost about $12,000 more, those funds are available through CARES Act funding the city received for fire equipment, Doyle said, and would just require “moving funds around.”

The upgraded ambulance, while not as large as the department’s regular ambulances, would primarily be used for out-of-town transfers but could be pressed into service as a back-up ambulance if needed, Doyle said.

Commissioners approved Doyle’s request for the upgrade.

In other business, commissioners:

— Awarded the annual contract to operate the city’s river park to Marcia Monteith for $10,101.

— Approved a resolution authorizing applications for a FAST Act grant for the the city’s transit service.

— Awarded a bid for a new excavator to Newman Tractor for $75,000.

— Authorized an application for Buffalo Trace ASAP funding.

— Approved a resolution for utility assistance.

Commissioners then moved into executive session and returned to vote to terminate the employment of a city worker.

Mayor Charles Cotterill also made a brief statement on the decision by the owner of the Showboat Majestic to moor the boat in New Richmond, Ohio, instead of Maysville.

“We were hired to do a job for the people of the city of Maysville,” Cotterill said. “Our job was done. We did our due diligence and asked lots of questions. They choose not to come here.”