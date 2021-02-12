State receives vaccine increase

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the federal government increased Kentucky’s vaccine supply for the third time in three weeks, this time by 6 percent, for a total increase of 28 percent.

“The White House announced that we are going to get six percent more next week – that is on top of the previous increases and will have us up 28 percent over what we were previously getting three weeks ago,” said Beshear. “It’s not enough, but it’s great.”

On Wednesday, he said the state’s positivity rate has decreased again to 7.5 percent.

Locally, health officials said they have learned that Walgreens should be receiving 100 doses of vaccine this week.

Walgreens has a centralized scheduling system. The website is here: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_vaccine_landing_schedule

Flemingsburg will have two locations administering as well, according to information from health care officials. They include Total Care Pharmacy 1, 209 S. Main Cross Street and Total Care Pharmacy 2, 118 Clark Street.

“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” said Beshear. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”

The latest numbers available for local counties include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,362; currently active, 125; deaths, 33.

Robertson County — Total cases, 199; currently active, four; deaths, 15.

Bracken County — Total cases, 461; currently active, 27; deaths, seven.

Lewis County — Total cases 1,088; currently active, 25; deaths, 30.

Fleming County —Total cases 1,025; currently active, 24; deaths, 13.

Brown County, Ohio — Total cases, 3,555; deaths, 28.

Adams County, Ohio — Total cases, 2,079; deaths, 15.

