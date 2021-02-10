COVID-19 vaccines discussed at fiscal court

BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox updated fiscal court on the COVID-19 vaccine during a regular meeting on Wednesday.

According to Cox, the county has received 700 doses of the vaccine with 500 of those for first time shots and 200 for the second dose.

“We have given 623 shots,” he said. “The numbers are off a little because we get the doses out of a vial that has 10 shots. Sometimes, we give 11, so we give more than we actually have.”

Cox said the vaccinations are being given out in tiers and the county is currently vaccinating the 70 and older tier.

“We had stopped taking names, because we had several hundred on the list, because we were told we wouldn’t be getting anymore vaccines. That has, obviously changed, so we are taking names again.”

Cox said he hopes the department can move into the next tier within six weeks.

“We will follow whatever tier the state says we should focus on in our community,” he said. “We can move into the next tier, however, without waiting on the state. That is if we’re comfortable with the amount of people who have been vaccinated in the previous tier.”

Cox said if someone in a previous tier is missed, they will be vaccinated before continuing on with the next tier.

Vaccines are being provided in phases. The planned phases are:

— Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel

— Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age 70 and over, K-12 school personnel

— Phase 1c: Kentuckians age 60 and older, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers

— Phase 2: Age over 40

— Phase 3: Age over 16

— Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18 percent of Kentucky’s population)

During the meeting, Amy Thornton, dispatch director, said she had an email from an employee in January about breaks during work shifts.

According to Thornton, employees in Kentucky are entitled to a 10 minute break every four hours worked and a 30 minute lunch break.

She asked the fiscal court to allow her to hire more part-time employees in order to make sure everyone is receiving appropriate breaks.

The court approved a motion to fulfill the request.

Other items discussed during the meeting included:

— An announcement that an 80/20 bridge project over Willow Creek has been finished.

— Discussion on the recycling program.

— Approval of claims.