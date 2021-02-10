MCTC plans drive-thru registration events

Tuesday’s Mason County Fiscal Court meeting was a somber event as commissioners came together as a governing body for the first time since the death last week of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer.

Pfeffer’s chair and podium at the front of commission chambers was draped in black as County Attorney John Estill and Commissioners Joe McKay, Chris O’Hearn and Phil Day, who is serving as the county’s chief executive, all paid tribute to Pfeffer.

Commissioners’ first order of business was to appoint someone to act in Pfeffer’s place until a new judge-executive is named by Gov. Andy Beshear. Estill shared with the court a letter directed from County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher informing the governor of the vacancy.

Day, who has served in that capacity in accordance with the county’s order of succession, was selected by his fellow commissioners to continue in that position until a new judge-executive is appointed by the governor.

Because there is no 2021 General Election, the appointment will last until the certification of the 2022 General Election, Estill said.

He said it is his understanding the governor typically makes the appointment within 30 days.

Pfeffer was elected to his latest term in November 2018 and began that term in January 2019.

In addition to approving routine reports from the county departments, commissioners also dealt with two issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first coronavirus-related item is a program designed to provide help with overdue utility bills through a Community Development Block Grant, with the county acting as the pass through for the funds, which would be released to Buffalo Trace Area Development District from the Department of Local Government and administered by Licking Valley CAP, according to BTADD Executive Director Amy Kennedy.

Under the resolution, BTADD could apply for up to $200,000 but will fine tune that number after gathering information on delinquent bills for utility services, Kennedy said. Once funds are released to BTADD they should be forward to LVCAP within 60 days, she said.

The second item came following a suggestion from Estill who cited the low percentage of the county’s front line employees who have opted to take the COVID-19 vaccine. To protect the public and those employees, he proposed the county offer a $200 stipend to employees who take the vaccine and provide proof to the county that they have received both doses.

Treasurer Kim Muse said in order to receive the $200 stipend, the actual amount should be $250 before taxes. Total cost to the county would be about $16,000, she said.

Officials said loss of time because of the virus or quarantine outweighs the cost of the incentive program.

Under the proposal approved by commissioners, all part-time and full-time employees would be eligible for the incentive. Those who did not take the vaccine when it was first offered would only receive the vaccine when it becomes available and would not replace any other person currently in line, Estill said.

Also Tuesday, commissioners:

— Approved recommendations from Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden to fill slots on Germantown City Council that were not filled in the November election. Germantown straddles Mason and Bracken counties.

— Authorized electronic signatures for county checks.

— Authorized Day and Muse to sign any contracts or agreements for emergency repairs to Oakwood Road bridge which was closed by order of the state. Pfeffer had signed an executive order after the bridge’s closure to apply for emergency road funds to repair the span.

— Approved an amended agreement with Southern Health Partners that reduces the number of inmates contracted for health care at the Mason County Detention Center to 150 average daily at a savings of about $600 per month. Jailer Lisa Kern-Yeary said since the pandemic, the number of inmates at MCDC has been less than that originally contracted for.

—