MCTC plans drive-thru registration events

February 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

The Enrollment Office at Maysville Community and Technical College is offering an easy and creative way to register for Summer and Fall classes.

Tuesday, March 2 through Thursday, March 4 all campuses of the college will host drive-thru registration events from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We needed an easy, safe and fun way for new students to register for classes,” said Director of Recruiting Natalee Brown. “We all know how a drive-thru works, especially these days…so we thought, why not!“

Students can register for an appointment by visiting maysville.kctcs.edu/drive-thru. They will need to complete the college application prior to their arrival. The application is free and only takes about five minutes to complete, according to Brown.

Staff members and faculty advisors will be available to make enrolling as easy as possible. Financial aid office staff also will be on hand to help those needing ways to pay for college.

Appointments should only take about 30 minutes and the newly registered students will leave with their class schedule, a new t-shirt as well as a chance to win free tuition for the fall semester.

One lucky student will receive 12 hours of free tuition thanks to a newly established Faculty and Staff Scholarship from the MCTC Foundation.

MCTC has campuses located in Cynthiana, Maysville, Mount Sterling and Morehead.

New students may learn more and schedule a drive-thru appointment at maysville.kctcs.edu/drive-thru.

