State to address vaccine equity

Gov. Andy Beshear said this week the state is working to address equitable vaccine access.
“Right now, more women than men have been vaccinated, but we suspect that reflects the health care and education sectors that have been in earlier phases. I think this will even out more when we get to Phase 1C,” Beshear said.
“Black and African American Kentuckians, to date, have received about 4.3 percent of vaccinations where we know the person’s race. That is unacceptable. It needs to be closer to 8 percent, at least. About 1.1 percent of vaccines where ethnicity is known have gone to our Hispanic population – also too low.,” he said.
“We’re going to produce this data every week so we can track our progress and be held accountable.”
Locally, health officials said they have learned that Walgreens should be receiving 100 doses of vaccine this week.
Walgreens has a centralized scheduling system. The website is here: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_vaccine_landing_schedule
Flemingsburg will have two locations administering as well, according to information from health care officials. They include Total Care Pharmacy 1, 209 S. Main Cross Street and Total Care Pharmacy 2, 118 Clark Street.
The latest numbers available for local counties include:
Mason County — Total cases, 1,346; currently active, 118; deaths, 33.
Robertson County — Total cases, 199; currently active, four; deaths, 15.
Bracken County — Total cases, 458; currently active, 26; deaths, seven.
Lewis County — Total cases 1,073; currently active, 40; deaths, 30.
Fleming County —Total cases 1,006; currently active, 18; deaths, 13.
Brown County, Ohio — Total cases, 3,504; deaths, 28.
Adams County, Ohio — Total cases, 2,047; deaths, 15.