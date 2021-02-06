Pfeffer leaves legacy of accomplishments

The death of Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer Monday has left not only an empty chair in the county’s top office but also a hole once occupied by the man who may have been the county’s biggest advocate.
“Joe focused on so much it’s hard to find a success he’s not had a hand in,” Maysville Mason County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Owen McNeill said.
But among the things that stand out to McNeill is the flourishing relationship between the county and the city of Maysville. Under his leadership, relations between the two entities, which were once strained, have become more of a spirit of cooperation,officials said.
McNeill also cited the success the MMCIDA has enjoyed over the past few years.
“Under Judge Pfeffer’s leadership, Mason County’s job growth has been phenomenal with career-making, self-sustaining jobs such as EKPC’s Spurlock Station expansion, new industries such as PPI, Patientech and others, expanding industries such as Enviroflight, Stober, and the list goes on. Ultimately, there are very few progressive and positive projects here in Mason County that Judge wasn’t instrumental with.”
McNeill also pointed out projects that improved or upgraded the county’s infrastructure including the landfill sanitation line expansion that took trucks hauling waste from the landfill off highway;, broadband projects such as Windstream’s fiber trunk line, as well as countless others. Both the landfill and Windstream projects helped open development in the county’s eastern areas.
Pfeffer was also an early advocate, along with then Maysville Mayor David Cartmell, for Maysville and Mason County’s inclusion in the Central Ohio River Business Association , Cartmell said.
Almost a million dollars in needed repairs to the Mason County Justice Center were also completed under Pfeffer’s tenure.
In addition, Pfeffer’s ready smile and outgoing personality often opened doors for the county in both state and federal circles, officials said.
“Maysville and all of Mason County lost a true ambassador,” Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said.
Pfeffer leaves his wife, Gwen, and three children.
Area residents can pay their respects to Pfeffer and express condolences to his family during a social-distanced visitation on Saturday from 2 until 7 p.m., at the Maysville Community and Technical College.
A burial Mass will be held privately.