Bluebirds and butterflies focus of EKPC project

Once spring arrives, wildflowers will make this property a haven for birds, butterflies and pollinators.

A field that once stood empty is now ready to tempt local wildlife to call it home.

The field located along Kentucky 8, west of downtown Maysville, sits directly across from East Kentucky Power’s Spurlock Station and is owned by the electric cooperative, according to EKPC spokesperson Nick Comer.

“As a partner in the Kentucky Excellence in Environmental Leadership program, EKPC performs environmental stewardship projects each year at its power plant sites,” Comer said. “This is one of those projects.’

KY EXCEL is a free, voluntary program operated under the Energy and Environment Cabinet that encourages members to complete projects that improve the environment at home, within an organization, or in a community. The membership levels for participants are tiered, from non-regulatory members – Farm and Advocate, to regulated members – Partner, Leader and Master.

As part of its project, EKPC planted 5.4 acres of native pollinator habitat, such as wildflowers, and installed items meant to entice both birds and butterflies to take up residence in the field. Among the installations are six bluebird nest boxes, four pollinator condos and six butterfly houses, Comer said.

This isn’t the first KY EXCEL project tackled at the Maysville power plant, Comer said. Previous projects have included the Ohio River sweep and the peregrine falcon nesting program. EKPC’s peregrine falcon program started when a wooden falcon box was installed high above Spurlock Station. Several dozen chicks were hatched as a result.

