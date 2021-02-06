One hurt in city bus crash

Mason County Commissioner Phil Day will step in to temporarily fill the office of judge-executive following Monday’s unexpected death of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, according to Mason County Attorney John Estill.

Pfeffer died early Monday at Meadowview Regional Medical Center where he was taken by ambulance after collapsing at his home in May’s Lick.

Estill said the county has an order of succession, established at the beginning of each term. Under the current order, Day is the next in line, he said.

“Phil Day is in charge of county government today,” Estill said. He said county commissioners will likely act at their next meeting, currently scheduled for Feb. 9, to name Day or another commissioner to fill the slot until a new judge-executive is appointed.

Day said he plans to continue operating the county exactly as it was under Pfeffer.

“I think that’s the way Joe would want it,” he said.

According to Estill, a vacancy in the office of Judge-Executive is filled by appointment by the Governor, currently Gov. Andy Beshear.

Under KRS 67.705(1). The Governor is to be notified of the vacancy by the county clerk, and receipt of the notice has now been acknowledged by the governor, Estill said.

“There are a number of statutes dealing with the absence of the judge-executive or (the) inability to serve because of disability, and it is these statutes that give authority to the deputy judge-executive,” he said. “However, the office being vacant because of death of the county judge falls under KRS 67.705, and not the statutes dealing with absence or disability of the judge-executive.’

“Commissioner Day will have the authority to act as judge-executive, but not actually hold the office pursuant to the Succession Resolution No. 19-04, which is adopted by the Fiscal Court at the commencement of every new term,” Estill said. “At the regular meeting next Tuesday, the procedures of KRS 67.705(1) will be followed, and ‘the remaining members of the Fiscal Court shall elect one (1) of their members to serve as temporary county judge-executive.’”

Estill said that whoever is selected will not become judge-executive, but be authorized as a commissioner to perform the duties of the vacant office.

Because there is no 2021 General election, the appointment will last until the certification of the 2022 General election, Estill said.

He said it is his understanding the governor typically makes the appointment within 30 days.

Pfeffer was elected to his latest term in November 2018 and began that term in January 2019.

Pfeffer’s office and that of the county treasurer are both closed until further notice, Estill said.

The city has ordered all city flags in Maysville to be flown at half staff in Pfeffer’s honor.