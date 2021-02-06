One hurt in city bus crash

<p>Maysville police, fire and EMS were on the scene of a city bus accident Friday.</p>

Only one person was injured Friday when a Maysville City Transit bus went off the road and into a ditch, officials said.

The accident took place at about lunchtime Friday when the bus, driven by Phillip Tucker, 64, was traveling across Kenton Station Road near its intersection with Kentucky 9 AA Highway, according to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse. The driver moved over toward the shoulder of the road to let another vehicle pass when the bus went off a lip at the edge of the road, went over a guardrail and turned on its side, Muse said.

The bus came very near to rolling into a ravine, Muse said.

“They were very fortunate,” he said.

Five passengers were riding the bus at the time of the accident, Muse said. One passenger, a female, was transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center as a precaution for treatment of “very minor injuries,” he said.

The bus, which sustained major damage in the accident, was towed from the scene by Bradford Towing.

The accident remains under investigation by Officer Austin Fraley.

