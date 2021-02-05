Second MPD community forum planned

Mary Ann Kearns

The second in a series of community forums organized by Maysville Police Community Liaison Officer Chris Neal is set for later this month.

The first forum was held in October and was designed to connect citizens and elected officials. The second forum will build on that effort. It was so successful that the second installment, while still in the Cox Building, has been moved to a bigger meeting space.

“Our goal is to establish ongoing open lines of communication between citizens, elected officials, and law enforcement,” Neal said in announcing the second forum. “We believe town hall forums of this type, will strengthen, enhance, and improve our community in multiple ways for all. Your attendance, input, and advice are vital to the success of the town hall forums.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing mandates, residents are being asked to RSVP to reserve a seat at the event.

The forum is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, from 6-8 p.m., at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville. Those who would like to attend should contact Neal by email at [email protected]; or by phone at his office at 606-564-9022 or cell at 606-584-4215.

“Creating a constructive, actionable partnership will require understanding, patience, and creativity from all of us,” Neal said. “Giving the citizens a chance to have their concerns heard, contribute advice, and be active participants in resolving those concerns will not only build trust but also break down barriers of apathy, a key obstacle when working towards building a thriving community.”

“Thank you in advance for joining us on this journey…,” Neal concluded.

