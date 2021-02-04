Kentucky on track for teacher vaccination

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department has received an unanticipated allotment of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said Wednesday.
“We received an unexpected 100 doses this week for (residents) 70-plus (in age),” BTDHD spokesperson Samantha Wilson said. “Since we do not have near enough for the approximate 1,000 70-plus people who have signed up (either by phone or by our website) we have just started at the top of the list of registrants and are working our way down.”
Vaccines remain available by appointment only, Wilso said, and those who are eligible will be called to schedule an appointment.
Officials expect Gov. Andy Beshear to announce more regional sites for vaccinations in addition to the currently operating at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park abnd at the University of Kentucky.
“We are really hoping that a regional site opens up closer to our area and that we will receive more and larger shipments of vaccines so people have a place a to get vaccinated nearby,” Wilson said. “We know so much has been asked of everyone during this pandemic, and we appreciate all of the interest in getting the vaccine, please continue to be patient. Everyone who wants a vaccine will eventually get one and we are working hard to make sure that happens as quickly as possible.”
On Tuesday, Beshear announced the federal COVID-19 team will increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5 percent. In total, the state’s supply will increase by 22 percent the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25.
On Wednesday, he said Kentucky is on track to become the first state to vaccinate educators.
“Our vaccination efforts right now are exciting to see. You walk into one of our vaccination centers and you see a workforce that is inspired,” Beshear said. “It is moving. You see people clearly walking around with purpose. You see faith in action. And you see people who have worked long shifts who are still smiling when that next person sits down.”
Vaccines are being provided in phases. The planned phases are:
— Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel
— Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age 70 and over, K-12 school personnel
— Phase 1c: Kentuckians age 60 and older, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers
— Phase 2: Age over 40
— Phase 3: Age over 16
— Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18 percent of Kentucky’s population)
The latest numbers available for local counties include:
Mason County — Total cases, 1,312; currently active, 198; deaths, 33.
Robertson County — Total cases, 198; currently active, 14; deaths, 15.
Bracken County — Total cases, 447; currently active, 15; deaths, seven.
Lewis County — Total cases 1,057; currently active, 51; deaths, 30.
Fleming County —Total cases 1,001; currently active, 37; deaths, 13.
Brown County, Ohio — Total cases, 3,396; deaths, 25.
Adams County, Ohio — Total cases, 1,990; deaths, 15.