End-of-year giving nears $100,000; challenge gift met

February 3, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

The end-of-year annual fund appeal of Maysville Community and Technical College was the most successful ever with nearly $100,000 given to MCTC by 111 alumni and other friends.

The appeal gifts also matched a $44,000 challenge gift by an anonymous donor from the service region.

“We are so pleased and grateful for this wonderful response from those who appreciate what MCTC has been doing for the last 52 years,” said Cara W. Clarke, executive director of the MCTC Foundation, Inc. “This also marked the successful launch of the online giving section of our new website for alumni and friends at mctcfoundation.org.”

The primary phase of the combined mail and e-mail appeal started with “Giving Tuesday” on Dec. 1 and extended through the end of the calendar year. However, gifts to MCTC are accepted on a year-round basis.

Clarke noted that those considering future gifts to MCTC should be aware of the special charitable deductions of $300 per individual or $600 for a couple who do not itemize have been extended by Congress through the 2021 tax year.

Comprehensive information on types of gifts and methods of giving to MCTC are available on the new website and at the Advancement office on the Maysville Campus.

The MCTC Foundation is the designated custodian of all private funds and property gifted to Maysville Community and Technical College.

Trending Recipes