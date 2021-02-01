Day to step in for Pfeffer

February 1, 2021
Mary Ann Kearns

Mason County Commissioner Phil Day will step in to temporarily fill the office of judge-executive following Monday’s unexpected death of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer, according to Mason County Attorney John Estill.

Pfeffer died early Monday at Meadowview Regional Medical Center where he was taken by ambulance after collapsing at his home in May’s Lick.

Estill said the county has an order of succession, established at the beginning of each term. Under the current order, Day is the next in line, he said.

“Phil Day is in charge of county government today,” Estill said. He said county commissioners will likely act at their next meeting, currently scheduled for Feb. 9, to name Day or another commissioner to fill the slot until a new judge-executive is appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Day said he plans to continue operating the county exactly as it was under Pfeffer.

“I think that’s the way Joe would want it,” he said.

Pfeffer was elected to his latest term in November 2018 and began that term in January 2019.

Pfeffer’s office and that of the county treasurer are both closed until further notice, Estill said.

The city has ordered all flags in Maysville to be flown at half staff in Pfeffer’s honor.

