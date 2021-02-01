Pfeffer’s death leaves void

The Mason County community was stunned Monday to learn of the death of Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer.

Pfeffer, 60, died early Monday morning after collapsing at his home and being taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Pfeffer entered the political arena in Mason County in 2014, after mounting a successful public campaign in his hometown of May’s Lick against plans to place a wind turbine farm in the area.

He ran and won as an Independent, defeating long-time Democratic Judge-Executive James L. “Buddy” Gallenstein for the position, the first time he sought public office. Pfeffer was reelected in 2018.

“It’s a bad day, probably one of the worst days we’ve had,” Mason County Commissioner Phil Day said of Monday.

Day said he received a call from Mason County Attorney John Estill about 4 a.m., a call which he missed but returned about an hour later.

The early hour of the call made Day think there was some kind of disaster with the county, he said.

When he learned what the news was, “it was worse than a disaster,” Day said.

Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Owen McNeill worked with Pfeffer perhaps as closely as anyone and considered him not only a colleague but a best friend.

“I was both personally and professionally saddened to hear of Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer’s sudden passing,” McNeill said. “Judge Pfeffer was a phenomenal leader for Mason County and one of the biggest advocates for Northeastern Kentucky. Moreover, he was certainly a dear dear friend and I’ll miss him greatly.”

Pfeffer’s greatest asset may have been his ability to work with anyone and everyone involved in promoting and improving life in Mason County and the surrounding area, McNeill said.

“Under Joe’s leadership, Mason County re-ascended to the regional hub of Northeastern Kentucky,” he said. “He personally spearheaded invaluable infrastructure investments such as the landfill sanitation line, broadband projects such as Windstream’s fiber trunk line, as well as countless others. Under Judge Pfeffer’s leadership, Mason County’s job growth has been phenomenal with career-making, self-sustaining jobs such as EKPC’s Spurlock Station expansion, new industries such as PPI, Patientech and others, expanding industries such as Enviroflight, Stober, and the list goes on. Ultimately, there are very few progressive and positive projects here in Mason County that Judge wasn’t instrumental with.”

Since joining MMCIDA, McNeill said he had developed a deep friendship with Pfeffer.

“On a personal level, Joe was one of the best friends I’ve ever had,” McNeill said. “Joe had that special personality that made everyone who came into his universe feel so special, no matter what their role was. No matter how many different emergencies were underway, Joe would also take the time to talk, and more importantly listen.”

“While I’m certainly saddened for Mason County and the immense void Joe’s passing will leave, I’m selfishly more saddened by the loss of my friend,” McNeill admitted. “It wouldn’t be uncommon for Joe and I to sit until late into the evening down in his office, running through every eventuality we could think of for different projects. I will miss those late nights the most. ”

Former Maysville mayor and current City Commissioner David Cartmell said he will miss not only Pfeffer’s professional insight and contributions but also his friendship.

“It’s just a sad day for Maysville and Mason County,” Cartmell said, recalling the almost daily lunches he and Pfeffer enjoyed for the five years that both were in office. He said they last had lunch on Jan. 25.

“Joe never met a stranger,” Cartmell said. “Everybody he met was a friend. People loved being around him and loved talking to him.”

Pfeffer came from a family with a long history of public service and he had an encyclopedic knowledge of Mason County, Cartmell said.

“He was a true renaissance man,” Cartmell said.

Pfeffer was also a great husband and father to his wife, Gwen and their three children, Cartmell said.

In addition to his office as judge-executive, Pfeffer also served as Chair of the Buffalo Trace Area Development District.

Information on services for Pfeffer was not available Monday.