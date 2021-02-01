Mason Judge-Exec. dies unexpectedly

February 1, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer died early Monday after collapsing at home and being taken to the hospital, Mason County Coroner David Lawrence said.

Pfeffer, 60, had been feeling ill for the last few days and was in the process of going to the emergency room at Meadowview Regional Medical Center when he collapsed, Lawrence said.

Pfeffer was brought to MRMC from his home in the May’s Lick area by ambulance. He was pronounced dead by the ER doctor at 3:18 a.m., Lawrence said.

The death was from natural causes and no autopsy is planned, Lawrence said.

Trending Recipes