MPD program aimed at first responders, families

Realizing there is a critical need to address the mental health of a wide range of emergency responders and their families, the Maysville Police Department is sponsoring a program called “REBOOT Recovery.
The effort is being led by MPD’s Community Liaison Officer Chris Neal and will cover 12 consecutive weeks.
“The time has come to put the mental health needs of our first responders before their call of duty,” Neal said in announcing the program. The first session will be scheduled once a poll has been completed that can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5257WKJ.
“In order to combat the burden that some may carry, our community is coming together to serve you by providing REBOOT Recovery,” Neal said in a letter. “Our REBOOT First Responders course is designed to address the spiritual and moral toll which critical incidents take on those within the law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency communications, hospital emergency department, corrections communities and their families.”
Not only those who serve in emergency capacities but their families are also often traumatized by their loved ones’ occupation, Neal said.
“Sadly, suffering is not only limited to those who wear a uniform,” he said. “Your loved ones may be feeling the stress of the tasks you undertake at each call, They walk this journey with you, so including them in this opportunity of healing is crucial.”
The 12-week course is free to participants and their spouses, Neal said. Each session will last for about 90 minutes and food will be provided upon an RSVP.
“We hope you will join us in this training as a way to combat this pandemic of its own and give you tools to help those around you,” Neal said.
“You’ve been dedicated to serve our community, now it’s time to serve those standing beside when trouble strike,” Neal concluded. “There’s no doubt you have your partner’s back on the job — let’s have their back off the clock as well.