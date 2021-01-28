MRMC eases restrictions, local numbers dip

As the increase in COVID-19 cases locally seems to be on the decline, at lest one local institutions is easing up restrictions associated with the pandemic.
Meadowview Regional Medical Center said late last week it would begin allowing one visitors per patient, a change from the no visitors policy of the past few months.
“We continue to closely monitor the prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients,” officials said in a post to the hospital’s Facebook page. “As current projections continue to indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in our region, we are pleased to ease the visitor restrictions at our facilities.”
Under the new guidelines, all visitors to the the hospital will be screened for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, based on CDC guidelines before being allowed entry into the facility.
Each patient may have only one well visitor per day, according to the post, Well visitors must meet minimum age requirements and will be required to wear a mask during their visits.
More information on the hospital’s policies and how it works to maintain a safe environment for patients, staff and the community, visit its website at MeadowviewRegional.com.
All local counties remain in the Red Zone, according to information from the state.
The latest numbers available for local counties include:
Mason County — Total cases, 1,231; currently active, 121; deaths, 31.
Robertson County — Total cases, 191; currently active, 12; deaths, 13.
Bracken County — Total cases, 419; currently active, 46; deaths, four.
Lewis County — Total cases 1,042; currently active, 67; deaths, 30.
Fleming County —Total cases 943; currently active, 40; deaths, 12.
Brown County, Ohio — Total cases, 3,188; deaths, 21.
Adams County, Ohio — Total cases, 1,798; deaths, 15.