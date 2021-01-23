Residents cautioned about possible fraud

January 23, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Area residents should be on the alert for possible scam phone calls asking for personnel information about Medicare or Medicaid, Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse said Friday.

Muse said his department was informed of the scam by an individual who called city officials after she received a call asking for her information. The caller ID on the woman’s phone indicated the call came from the city, he said.

The scammers are “spoofing” the city’s phone number to make it appear the call is from city officials, Muse said.

Spoofing is the act of disguising a communication from an unknown source as being from a known, trusted source. Spoofing can apply to emails, phone calls, and websites, according to information from forcepoint.com.

The fraudsters are spoofing the telephone ID of the City of Maysville and are requesting personal information and information about Medicaid and Medicare, Muse said.

Scammers “are getting pretty crafty at what they are doing,” Muse said. “They are catching people off guard.”

The City of Maysville does not and would not request personal information from individuals or information about Medicaid or Medicare, Muse said.

“Please know that if you receive a phone call requesting this information from the City of Maysville that the phone call is fraudulent,” Muse said.

Trending Recipes