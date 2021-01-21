Vaccine schedule transitioning from 1A to 1B

Officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department planned to administer 340 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Mason County School staff on Wednesday.

The vaccine clinic will move to St. Patrick School on Thursday and to Robertson County School on Friday, according to BTDHD spokesperson Samantha Wilson.

The vaccines are being administered as the department transitions from tier 1A to tier 1B at the state’s direction, Wilson said.

“We’re excited to get started,” she said. “It’s all hands on deck.”

There are still a few tier 1A vaccines to be given, Wilson said, during the transition.

The planned vaccination tiers are:

— Tier 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel.

— Tier 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age over 70, K-12 school personnel.

— Tier 1c: Kentuckians age over 60, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers.

— Tier 2: Age over 40.

— Tier 3: Age over 16.

— Tier 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18% of Kentucky’s population).

The federal government contracted with Walgreens to administer vaccines to long-term care residents and staff, Wilson said. All other vaccines will be given through the health department, she said.

While every county got the same allotment of vaccine to start, with so many health care personnel in Mason County, the allotment did not go as far as it did in some other areas, Wilson said.

Once all school personnel who want the first dose of the vaccine have received it, then any left will be given to those in left tier 1A, Wilson said. Then, those 70 and over who have registered with the health department will be notified if any vaccine is available, she said. That is expected to take place in late January or early February at a drive-thru clinic by appointment only, she said.

Wilson said there has been some uncertainly also in future supplies, making it difficult to gauge when vaccines for any one group will be available. Despite that, the health department is working to ensure the vaccine is distributed as quickly as possible, she said.

“We’re getting it out as fast as we can,” Wilson said, as she asked for patience from the public.

The latest numbers available for local counties include:

Mason County — Total cases, 1,167; currently active, 111; deaths, 31.

Robertson County — Total cases, 182; currently active, 14; deaths, 12.

Bracken County — Total cases, 395; currently active, 55; deaths, four.

Lewis County — Total cases 1,002; currently active, 57; deaths, 30.

Fleming County —Total cases 870; currently active, 33; deaths, 12.

Brown County, Ohio — Total cases, 3,026; deaths, 21.

Adams County, Ohio — Total cases, 1,695; deaths, 15.