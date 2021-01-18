MSU to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King legacy

Morehead State University will host a number of virtual and interactive events throughout the week of Jan. 18-22 to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday, Jan. 18

— I am the Light: The I am the Light Campaign is the virtual program to honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Anyone interested in participating can pick up their battery-operated candle and supplies Jan. 14 and 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second floor of ADUC by the fireplace. We encourage everyone to post a picture of a candle in your home on social media and tag @EDEC_MSU and @CAB_MSU with the hashtag #IamtheLightMLK2021 along with your reflection on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

— Speaker, Edward G. Young III: From Dream to Vision, 7 p.m. Edward G. Young III is a cross-cultural communication expert specializing in diversity, leadership, and hazing. At age 22, he suffered a broken neck from an incident involving his fraternity. He will speak about his experience and the obstacles he’s overcome to achieve success.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

— The Art of the Quote: The Art of the Quote is a creative way to create an artistic representation of a quote from Dr. King. Pick up supplies and instructions on the 2nd floor of ADUC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We encourage you to post a photo of your art piece and tag @CAB_MSU and @EDEC_MSU with the hashtag #ArtofaQuote. Please visit Eagle Link for more details https://moreheadstate.campuslabs.com/engage/event/6648451.

— Virtual I Have a Dream Wall, All Day: To continue the tradition of our annual I have a Dream Wall program for MLK Week we encourage you to share a reflection of one of your dreams for the future to be posted on the digital signage in ADUC throughout the week. To submit a dream, email your reflection to [email protected] Please visit Eagle Link for more details https://moreheadstate.campuslabs.com/engage/event/6648479.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

— Featured Movie (TBD), 7 p.m. Please visit Eagle Link for more details https://moreheadstate.campuslabs.com/engage/event/6648505.

Thursday, Jan. 21

— MLK Trivia: Kahoot, 7 p.m. – Join us for a fun and interactive Kahoot to share your knowledge or learn more about the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Please visit Eagle Link for more details https://moreheadstate.campuslabs.com/engage/event/6648508.

Friday, Jan. 22

— Virtual I have a Dream Wall: Be sure to look for I Have a Dream submissions on the digital signage in ADUC, all day.

— The Art of the Quote: Campus Activities Board will be sharing the artistic creations from submissions of the Art of the Quote on their social media @CAB_MSU, all day.

For more information, contact Shannon Colvin, associate director of Student Activities, at 606-783-2886 or email [email protected]

MSU will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. Classes will not meet and administrative offices will not be open.

— The Camden-Carroll Library will be closed.

— The University Store and the University Post Office will be closed.

— Dining services in the Adron Doran University Center will be closed. The Rocky Adkins Dining Complex will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

— The Recreation and Wellness Center will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. The pool will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Outdoor Adventures and the bowling alley will be closed.