Local businesses urged to check out PPP

Area businesses are being urged to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program as the loan portal is set to reopen next week.

“I cannot stress enough to local businesses and nonprofits the need to review the current guidance on this second round of federal stimulus, especially the Paycheck Protection Program and the SBA’s EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loans),” Maysville-mason County Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Owen McNeill said.

The U.S. Small Business Administration re-opened the Paycheck Protection Program loan portal to PPP-eligible lenders with $1 billion or less in assets for First and Second Draw applications on Friday, officials said. The portal will fully open on Tuesday to all participating PPP lenders to submit First and Second Draw loan applications to SBA.

“The changes implemented in this round are positive ones for Maysville and Mason County small businesses,” McNeill said.

First Draw PPP loans are for those borrowers who have not received a PPP loan before Aug. 8, 2020, according to information from the SBA.

Second Draw PPP loans are for eligible small businesses with 300 employees or less, that previously received a First Draw PPP loan and will use or have used the full amount only for authorized uses, and that can demonstrate at least a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020. The maximum amount of a Second Draw PPP loan is $2 million.

McNeill explained that several changes in this round of funding addressed lessons learned from the first program. These include:

1. Forgiven PPP Loans from the first round will be deductible and several additional eligible expenses will count towards forgiveness.

2. Second Draw: Eligible recipients may receive a second loan. Just fill out the correct Second Draw PPP Form.

3. Increased loan amounts for NAICS Code 72 borrowers (food service providers). Eligible for 3.5 times their payroll instead of the normal 2.5 times. These are caterers, bed & breakfasts, restaurants, bars, etc.

4. Simplified applications for loans of less than $150,000. They’ll utilize a new ‘self-certification process’.

5. Expanded eligibility for 501 c6 and other nonprofits.

6. Relief for farmers with schedule F income.

McNeill said Maysville small businesses, nonprofits and other local entities that have questions can reach out to any one of several local small business partners, including the Maysville-Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce, Maysville Main Street, Tourism or Mike Jackson with the Maysville Entrepreneurial Center for assistance.

“Together, our allied Maysville team will work to help connect you directly with the SBA or one of several participating local banks for the PPP,” McNeill said. “Ultimately, these federal funds are allocated and will be spent and our collective mission is to ensure every eligible small businesses and employer in Maysville and Mason County receives this funding,” said McNeill

“Overall, Maysville businesses have fared better than most areas throughout the pandemic. Our local Maysville business team has done an outstanding job disseminating information about these programs and assisting those eligible in applying. Not only have a large majority of our businesses taken advantage of the first round of stimulus funds, but also the Maysville Small Business Relief Program, Kentucky’s Food and Beverage Relief Fund and several targeted, industry specific grant programs,” said McNeill. “We’ve seen incredible results from our local initiatives as well such as the Maysville Small Business Challenge and others. Each of these programs has been geared at mitigating the damage from this current pandemic and we’ve seen the impact here locally.”