Increase in COVID cases slows, governor says

“It is everywhere,” Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday as he announced the latest statewide case count in the COVID-19 pandemic.
And although the number of newly confirmed cases topped 4,000, it was lower than the past two Thursdays at 4,084, the governor said.
Despite a slightly lower case count, the death toll reported on Thursday was 51 with a total exceeding the 3,000 mark for the pandemic.
Beshear urged individuals and businesses to continue to wear masks and enforce the mask mandate.
“If you didn’t wear a mask before, wear it now for your own personal safety. It’s the most effective tool we have,” he said.
Beshear also addressed vaccine concerns, reporting that K-12 school personnel who want the vaccine will have the first round by Feb. 1 and the second round four weeks later.
The state has also partnered with Kroger to operate high-volume, drive-through vaccination centers, with locations to be revealed later. The first center is expected to open by the week of Feb. 1.
Phases for vaccines:
1A — Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, heal care personnel.
1B — First responders, anyone over 70, K-12 school personnel.
1C — Anyone over 60, anyone over 16 with CDC highest risk, C19 risk conditions, all essential workers.
2 — Anyone over 40.
3 — Anyone over 16.
4 — Children under the age of 16 if the c=vaccine is approved for this age group.
The latest local numbers available include:
Mason County — 1,118 total confirmed cases, 126 currently active, 31 deaths.
Robertson County — 179 total confirmed cases. 16 currently active, 12 deaths.
Fleming County — 829 total confirmed cases, 33 active, 12 deaths.
Bracken County — 365 total confirmed cases, 40 active, four deaths.
Lewis County — 968 total confirmed cases, 67 active, 28 deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 2,850 cases, 17 deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 1,592 cases, 15 deaths.