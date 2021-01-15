Straub teacher recognized

Jennifer Sharlene Kidd, a first-grade teacher at Mason County’s Straub Elementary School, has been named an Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates, an education partner serving more than 10 million teachers and students in 50 states.

Kidd is among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, DC chosen for this national honor that recognizes educators based on their classroom excellence, including their successes during the remote learning period dating back to last March, officials said. They were commended for their innovative practices for student engagement and students’ growth via formal assessments.

Throughout the year, the educators will have opportunities to share their unique experience and expertise with a nationwide audience of educators by being interviewed on podcasts, contributing blog posts and articles to national publications, participating in virtual events, and more. It is an exciting opportunity to have their successes and inventive ideas celebrated and shared with peers in the profession.

“It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike,” said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. “However, this group of Extraordinary Educators — like so many other educators across the country — has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Jennifer for her hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students she serves.”

“My motto on data-driven instruction is simple. A teacher must use his/her formative, summative

assessments to drive the instruction for the whole group and for each individual child,” Kidd said. “By using the data that is given from the iReady assessment and growth monitoring, you teach exactly what it tells you each child needs. Success will happen.”

