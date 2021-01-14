State reports third-highest COVID number

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s fourth-highest report of new COVID-19 cases and third-highest report of new COVID-19 deaths.

“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” said Beshear. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”

Statewide numbers reported Wednesday include 4,560 new cases of the virus and 47 deaths.

Local numbers reported Wednesday are:

Mason County — 1,108 total confirmed cases, 116 currently active, 31 deaths.

Robertson County — 179 total confirmed cases. 16 currently active, 12 deaths.

Fleming County — 829 total confirmed cases, 33 active, 12 deaths.

Bracken County — 361 total confirmed cases, 38 active, four deaths.

Lewis County — 962 total confirmed cases, 70 active, 28 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 2,826 cases, 15 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 1,586 cases, 15 deaths.

Some local health departments are beginning to take information for those who will be in the next tier of those eligible for the vaccine.

Those interested in knowing when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for their assigned tier are invited to sign up for notification on the Buffalo Trace District Health Department’s website at http://www.buffalotracehealth.com/.

The department is reminding residents that this is not a registration for the COVID-19 vaccination but only a notification of availability.

Beshear said he expects to have updated information on vaccines at his Thursday briefing.