Deadline Feb. 1 for State Engineering Scholarship

January 14, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

High school and college students interested in becoming a civil engineer should apply now for one of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s $51,000 scholarships, officials said this week.

Since 1948, the Kentucky Transportation Civil Engineering Scholarship Program has provided about 80 scholarship openings each year that are filled with new and returning students to improve the overall engineering expertise within the Transportation Cabinet.

High school seniors, recent graduates, or current college students should apply by the Feb. 1, 2021, deadline.

If selected, a student could receive as much as a four-year, approximately $51,000 cash scholarship award from the Transportation Cabinet to study civil engineering at accredited Kentucky colleges.

The scholarships are competitive and recipients are chosen based on aptitude in math and science, test scores, recommendations, and interest in engineering as a career.

Recipients must agree to work for the Transportation Cabinet after graduation – one year of employment is required for each school year on scholarship – so the scholarship not only provides financial assistance but also provides a career path for selected candidates.

For those not interested in a four-year degree program, the Transportation Cabinet also awards civil engineering technology scholarships.

You can learn more and get applications for both the civil engineering and engineering tech scholarships at https://Transportation.Ky.Gov/Education online. Don’t forget to apply by the Feb. 1 deadline.

Also, to boost student interest in the engineering profession, the Transportation Cabinet offers the Kentucky Engineering Exposure Network – through which highway engineers visit elementary, middle and high schools with hands-on demonstrations to discuss applications of math and science in daily life and to talk about engineering careers. (Currently, only virtual visits are available.)

To invite an engineer to speak to your classroom in Bath, Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Fleming, Greenup, Lewis, Mason, Nicholas or Rowan counties, contact Allen Blair at the Department of Highways District 9 office via email at [email protected] or by calling (606) 845-2551.

