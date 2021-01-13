Holiday gatherings blamed for latest surge

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

The number of cases of COVID-19 continued to grow both locally and statewide in what officials are calling a “holiday surge.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state recorded 3,053 new cases of the virus, the fourth-highest Tuesday report since the pandemic began.

“We are trying to determine where these numbers are going,” Beshear said, adding that the surge is almost certainly the result of holiday gatherings. The data over the next few days and week will give a better picture of whether the case numbers have plateaued, he said.

Beshear also reported 22 deaths on Tuesday.

All area counties were returned to the Red Zone in the latest incident rate map released by the state.

Local numbers included:

Mason County — 1,098 total confirmed cases, 193 currently active, 31 deaths.

Robertson County — 178 total confirmed cases. 18 currently active, 12 deaths.

Fleming County — 812 total confirmed cases, 31 active, 12 deaths.

Bracken County — 347 total confirmed cases, 46 active, four deaths.

Lewis County — 953 total confirmed cases, 68 active, 28 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 2,803 cases, 15 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 1,562 cases, 15 deaths.

Some local health departments are beginning to take information for those who will be in the next tier of those eligible for the vaccine.

Those interested in knowing when the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for their assigned tier are invited to sign up for notification on the Buffalo Trace District Health Department’s website at http://www.buffalotracehealth.com/.

The department is reminding residents that this is not a registration for the COVID-19 vaccination but only a notification of availability.

Beshear said he expects to have updated information on vaccines at his Thursday briefing.

