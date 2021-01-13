New voting equipment, new DG in Mason County’s future

January 13, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Mason County Commissioners gave their final approval Tuesday to plans that would allow a zoning map amendment to make room for a new business on Kentucky 9 AA Highway near Kentucky 435.

The zoning change for the 2-acre site from A2 agricultural to B2 business came at the request of attorney Timothy Thiessen on behalf of DG Maysville KY LLC, the prospective purchaser of the property from current owner Gary Gray.

The change in zoning designation had previously received a recommendation from the Mason County Joint Planning Commission following a hearing during which no one from the public spoke against the request.

Under the proposal sent to the JPC, the purchaser intends to construct a Dollar General Store on the 2-acre site, on the south side of the AA Highway. In its Findings of Fact, the JPC said the facility planned is “one of its demo stores and will have a larger grocery type story.”

The property is large enough for the planned construction with no variances needed for parking and is within the urban corridor.

The final approval passed by a unanimous vote.

Commissioners also gave the go-ahead for the purchase of new voting equipment.

After discussing the issue last month following a proposal from Harp Enterprises Inc. of Lexington, County Attorney John Estill suggested the court take bids on voting equipment in compliance with state law. After seeking and advertising for bids, Harp submitted the lone proposal, which was opened by officials on Dec. 30, Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer said.

The bid of $128,015.52 includes 17 Verity Scan scanned vote capture machines, along with a tabulation computer, report printer and other equipment.

The purchase will be financed through a three-year loan from US Bank at 1.95 interest rate.

In other business, the court:

— Approved a $1,750 pass-through grant for the Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue through the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management to purchase equipment.

— Approved reports from Road Department, Animal Shelter, Sheriff, Landfill, Recycling Center, Solid Waste, Detention Center and Treasurer.

— Heard from Pfeffer that he met with Fran Sarver concerning the county’s Web site design. Commissioners agreed to proceed with the project.

— Reappointed Janet Mussen to the Western Mason Sanitation Board.

— Approved a proposal from Sheriff Patrick Boggs to declare some weapons surplus property so they can be traded in on newer models.

