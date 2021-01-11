West named to committees

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was written before an announcement was made Friday morning by the Adamo Group that Jamie Fitzgerald had been found. According to the statement, “The loved ones and immediate family of Jamie Fitzgerald have been notified that he has been located at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio. First responders and federal officials have also been notified. Crews from the Adamo Group are currently working to safely recover him.”)

MANCHESTER, Ohio — It has been a month since the tragic collapse of the Killen Generating Station in Adams County, Ohio.

A month since the family of Jamie Fitzgerald has known peace.

In the early morning of Dec. 9, 2020, catastrophe struck the community as the Killen Generating Station crumbled amid demolition efforts. That morning, as smoke boiled from the wreckage of steel and concrete, and sirens cried out in panic, the lives of those involved would change forever.

Since that day, Lori Conley, fiance of Fitzgerald, has dutifully stayed at the foot of that destruction. Every morning, she is greeted by the soft haze of a cold, winter dawning, and the sobering reminder that another day has passed without resolution.

“It’s a nightmare. I just know that he’s telling me to get help, to get help to get him out. It’s awful, I don’t want my children up here. I keep thinking every morning when I get up that I’m going to see him walk out,” said Conley.

Until the day Fitzgerald is found, she will not leave.

“I’m staying here, the RV is here now, so I’ll be here until they get him out. I’m not leaving him,” she said.

On Saturday, Jan. 2, Conley was joined by a mass of supporters who had come to stand in solidarity. As night fell, the parking lot beamed with over 20 vehicles. People all with the same wish — for Fitzgerald to be found.

“That’s what we need. I feel honored. Jamie would never have imagined that this many people love him and support him. I want to thank everybody, and I think the more support — positive support — that we can get [the better]. Nobody trying to hurt anyone, just showing support. His union brothers and sisters, friends, the community, everybody here is saying we want him out, and that’s all we need. We don’t need anyone trying to be ugly, we just need everyone here showing that we’re not leaving until they get him out,” said Conley.

She hopes that this support will produce faster results from the Adamo Group.

“I think that there will be a time and place to answer questions as to who is right and who is wrong, but I feel like the more support we have for Jamie, Adamo will see that people aren’t going to give up on him. We want him out, people are going to be here, and we’re going to make it known. We’re going to get news people, we’re going to get everybody and everything we can get to get this continuous coverage to get him out,” said Conley.

Another gathering would happen the next day, and continuous gatherings will occur until resolve is found — until Fitzgerald is rescued.

“I just want to say Jamie, I love you, and I’m trying. I’m trying everything in my power to get you home to the kids and I, and then we’ll have our own Christmas and New Years all over again just for him,” said Conley.

Joining Conley in her indefinite stay is her sister, Amanda Carroll.

“She’s one of the most important people in my life. If this would happen to me, she would come running, so when I got the phone call, I packed a bag and left. I told them I didn’t know when I’d be back,” said Carroll.

Among the supporters on-site were Conley’s family, family friends, and lot of Fitzgerald’s friends. According to Carroll, “if you met Jamie, you were part of his family.”

“People have come from out of state. Some of his friends have flown in all the way from Boyd County, Catlettsburg, anywhere from about an hour and a half to two hours,” said Carroll.

On Jan. 4, the Adamo Group released another statement regarding the recovery efforts being performed at Killen Generating Station:

“The Adamo Group is continuing the intricate recovery work at the Killen Generating Site in Adams County, Ohio, under a plan that ensures that all work is done as safely as possible as the focus continues to be on the recovery of Jamie Fitzgerald. Crews are working 10 hours a day, seven days a week on the recovery effort.

“This is time consuming work that includes the removal of thousands of tons of debris in a manner that does not pose any dangers to our work crews and others at the site, including law enforcement and first responders. The recovery operation is proceeding with an intense sense of urgency. However, the recovery effort must be managed from a safety perspective. We ask for patience as the work continues on a daily basis.

“The primary method of the recovery operation is mechanical utilizing excavators that are specially configured to operate hydraulic shears, grapples and other demolition work tools. Select excavators are also equipped with high-reach boom configurations that provide a significant increase in reach and height compared to standard excavator combinations.

“Highly-trained operating engineers of these specialized machines will lead the process to demolish and disassemble the debris pile by cutting and breaking connections, then lifting and pulling sections of the structure off and away from the primary pile.

“Some manual efforts will also be utilized, but manual methods pose higher risks in comparison to mechanical operations and will be minimized to ensure safety of the recovery crews.

“Crews are currently working during daylight hours. Working in the dark impacts safety because hazards only visible during daylight are concealed and shadows from lights can inhibit the visibility and depth perception of heavy equipment operators.

“Available daylight hours are being reviewed on a weekly basis and works hours will be adjusted to maximize productivity per shift.

“As previously announced the recovery plan was developed by the engineering firm of Thornton Tomasetti with input from The Adamo Group and in conjunction with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“We continue to keep Jamie’s fiancé, family and friends in our thoughts and prayers,” said the statement.