West named to committees

FRANKFORT — State Sen. Steve West has been named chairman of the Senate Budget Review Subcommittee on Education, the Senate Majority Caucus announced.

West is a Republican from Paris. He represents the 27th District which includes Fleming, Lewis, Mason and Robertson counties, along with Bourbon, Harrison, Nicholas and Rowan counties.

The committee assignments are for the 2021 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

West will also serve as vice chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Education and as co-chairman of the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee. Additionally, he will serve as a member of the Senate Standing Committees on Agriculture; Appropriations and Revenue; and Judiciary, and as a member of the Budget Review Subcommittee on General Government, Finance and Public Protection.

“I am honored to have been appointed to these committees, as both a member and a leader,” said West. “This session will be unlike any other as we address issues regarding the pandemic and the annual state budget. I am eager to get to work with fellow lawmakers and stakeholders to address these issues and many others.”

Senate committee memberships are confirmed during the first of the session by the Senate Committee on Committees.

