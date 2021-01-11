Fitzgerald recovered from collapsed building

January 11, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald

MANCHESTER, Ohio — The body of a Kentucky man, killed when a building collapsed last month at the former DPandL power plant in Adams County, Ohio, was recovered Saturday, officials said.

“It was with tremendous sorrow that we have informed the loved ones and immediate family of Jamie Fitzgerald that he has been recovered and removed from the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio, a spokesperson for the Adamo Group said. “This is a difficult time and we continue to express our deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to Jamie’s fiancée, children, family and friends.”

Fitzgerald’s family and finacee’ kept a vigil near the plant until Fitzgerald was recovered.

Fitzgerald, of Boyd County, was one of the Adamo Group workers tearing down the former coal fire plant when it collapsed.

On Dec. 9, a building on the site collapsed, trapping five employees. Three were found alive that day. The body of Douglas Gray was found on Dec. 12. A fifth Fitzgerald.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

Recovering Fitzgerald raised safety concerns for crews involved in the process. An engineering plan for the recovery was developed by a firm called Thornton and Tomasetti. Officials with the United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration also assisted with debris removal.

“Our crews worked as diligently and safely as possible to expedite an extremely complex recovery in a sensitive manner,” the Adamo spokesperson said. “We wish to thank our employees; the first responders, emergency personnel and law enforcement officers who assisted in the recovery effort, including the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Manchester Fire Department, The Ohio State Patrol and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources; officials from The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration for their guidance and support; and the engineering firm of Thornton Tomasetti for their expertise and assistance.”

The company also recognized the support for the Fitzgerald family offered by the local community.

“We also want to thank and recognize the amazing and caring people of this community, who provided support, food, comfort, prayers, blankets, personal care items, shelter and more to Jamie’s loved ones throughout this ordeal. Their selfless devotion was truly inspiring,” the spokesperson said.

The construction of the Killen Station, which is located along US 52 in Adams County, began in 1974, with the plant opening for operation in 1982. It was closed in May 2018.. was purchased by Commercial Liability Partners, LLC. and an announcement was made in December 2019 that the station, along with the J.M. Stuart station, would be demolished.

At the time, the company said it was focusing on the development of remediation plans with a goal of re-purposing the site for future redevelopment.

Trending Recipes