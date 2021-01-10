Holiday surge in COVID cases continues

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,232 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The new cases continue a trend from the past few days of increased numbers of coronavirus cases attributed to a holiday surge.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 12,45 percent and 25 new deaths were reported in Sunday’s numbers.

All area counties were returned to the Red Zone in the latest incident rate map released by the state.

The latest numbers available from the local area include:

Bracken County — 339 total cases, 48 currently active, four deaths.

Mason County — 1,074 total cases, 169 currently active, 31 deaths.

Robertson County — 170 total cases, 24 currently active, 12 deaths.

Lewis County — 929 total cases, 70 currently active. 27 deaths.

Fleming County — 787 total cases, 43 currently active, 12 confirmed deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 2,742 total confirmed cases, 15 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 1,552 total confirmed cases, 15 deaths.

Fleming County officials said the county remains “in a critical surge at this time and urged citizens to follow recommendations to help lessen the spread of the virus:

— Stay home if ill.

— Wear a face covering in public

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Practice physical distancing (6 feet apart).

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.

