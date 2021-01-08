Medical cannabis bill filed in state house

FRANKFORT — If at first, you don’t succeed…

A bill that would legalize medical cannabis in Kentucky has been filed in the state House of Representatives.

House Bill 136 would make the recommendation of medical marijuana use by a practitioner, as well as the acquisition, cultivation, blending, delivery, distribution, manufacturing, manipulation, packaging for sale, preparation, possession, sale, testing, transportation, and transfer of it, legal.

Patients receiving medical cannabis would be issued a card stating they are allowed to do so at the recommendation of a physician.

Newly-elected State Rep. William Lawrence has signed on as a co-sponsor for the bill.

He said he supported the bill because not only will it help those who need medical cannabis, but it will also create jobs for farmers in the area.

“I feel there is a great medicinal benefit,” he said. “I’ve talked with several people and believe it will be beneficial for those who are struggling. It will also create a new revenue stream for farmers in our area who choose to grow it.”

Mason County residents Eric and Michelle Crawford have been lobbying to get the bill passed for many years.

Eric Crawford is a quadriplegic who also suffers from glaucoma. He has said in the past that his doctor has recommended medical cannabis as the only truly effective drug to treat his condition.

“We feel thankful and extremely grateful that the bill is being introduced,” Eric Crawford said. “We have to keep on fighting and remain hopeful. This is a short session and we understand there are many pressing important issues but legal medical cannabis is imperative to many sick people across Kentucky. It overwhelmingly passed the House last session and due to COVID it was halted in the Senate. We’ve suffered long enough. We are thankful that Rep. William Lawrence has signed on as a co-sponsor.”

The Crawfords said they are also working closely with State Sen. Steve West.

“Of course we’ve been working closely with Sen. West and he will be filing the companion bill in the Senate very soon,” Eric and Michelle Crawford said. “We have the votes in the Senate and only need Senate President Stivers and leadership to simply call it for an up or down vote.”