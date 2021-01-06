Recovery efforts for Jamie Fitgerald continue

The Adamo Group is continuing the recovery work at the Killen Generating Site in Adams County, Ohio, under a plan that ensures that all work is done as safely as possible as the focus continues to be on the recovery of Jamie Fitzgerald, officials said Monday.

Crews are working 10 hours a day, seven days a week on the recovery effort to find and return the body of Fitzgerald to his family, according to information released by the company.

“This is time-consuming work that includes the removal of thousands of tons of debris in a manner that does not pose any dangers to our work crews and others at the site, including law enforcement and first responders. The recovery operation is proceeding with an intense sense of urgency. However, the recovery effort must be managed from a safety perspective. We ask for patience as the work continues on a daily basis,” Adamo Group President Richard Adamo said.

According to Adamo, the primary method of the recovery operation is mechanical utilizing excavators that are specially configured to operate hydraulic shears, grapples and other demolition work tools.

“Highly-trained operating engineers of these specialized machines will lead the process to demolish and disassemble the debris pile by cutting and breaking connections, then lifting and pulling sections of the structure off and away from the primary pile,” he said. “Some manual efforts will also be utilized, but manual methods pose higher risks in comparison to mechanical operations and will be minimized to ensure safety of the recovery crews.”

The recovery plan was developed by the engineering firm of Thornton Tomasetti with input from The Adamo Group and in conjunction with the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“We continue to keep Jamie’s fiancée, family and friends in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.

On Dec. 9, a building on the site collapsed, trapping five employees. Three were found alive that day. The body of Douglas Gray was found on Dec. 12. A fifth employee, Fitzgerald, has not yet been located.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

According to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, at 8:30 a.m., on Dec. 9, dispatch in Adams County received a call to respond to a collapse at the site. At the time, five people were trapped inside one of the buildings that had blown over.

Though the scene looked like the entire plant had collapsed, Rogers said most of the debris was already there before one building collapsed.

“Most of the debris you see on the ground, that was already taken down by the demolition crew,” he said. “The tallest building was pretty much intact this morning. That was where the people were working and it’s the one that collapsed. Next week, they were preparing to take down those stacks. This was work in preparation of that.”

The construction of the Killen Station, which is located along US 52 in Adams County, began in 1974, with the plant opening for operation in 1982. It was closed in May 2018.. was purchased by Commercial Liability Partners, LLC. and an announcement was made in December 2019 that the station, along with the J.M. Stuart station, would be demolished.

At the time, the company announced it was focusing on the development of remediation plans with a goal of re-purposing the site for future redevelopment.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.