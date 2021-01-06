Holidays may have skewed COVID-19 numbers

Reporting numbers Tuesday that he called “wonky” because of the holidays, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said 2021 “is the year we beat the coronavirus.”
Beshear said the state is “doing everything possible to make sure that each one of you who want the vaccine gets it,” as he said the state is set to receive more than 110,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Jan. 11. Those will continue to be used for Phase 1a of the vaccination program, which includes residents at long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities and medical personnel. Phase 2a includes first responders, school personnel, and Kentuckians 70 years of age and older.
The state is provided information on when and how much vaccine it will receive only about a week in advance, Beshear said, so estimating when each phase of the vaccination program will begin is not possible.
The number of new cases statewide Tuesday total 1,781, the lowest Tuesday in weeks but Beshear cautioned those numbers may be artificially low because of the back-to-back holiday weekends and that it may take a week or so to “figure it out.” He also reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths.
The latest local numbers available include:
Mason County — 1,008 cases, 144 currently active, 30 deaths.
Bracken County — 310 total cases, 34 currently active, four deaths.
Robertson County — 156 total cases, 36 currently active, 10 deaths.
Fleming County— 670 total cases, 41 currently active, none deaths. (These numbers are more than a week old but are the latest available on the county health department’s web site. The state has listed 770 total confirmed cases but only two deaths.)
Lewis County — Lewis County — 886 total cases, 57 currently active, 26 deaths. (these numbers are also a week old but state stats for Lewis County show fewer cases and deaths.)
Brown County, Ohio — 2,504 total cases, 13 deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 1,423 total cases, 14 deaths.