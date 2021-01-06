Holidays may have skewed COVID-19 numbers

International Paper’s Maysville Mill recently contributed $65,000 worth of IP Foundation Grants for the 2020 grant cycle, officials said Monday.

Thirteen deserving organizations in Maysville, and the surrounding areas, received grants to support projects focused on IP’s signature causes – education, hunger, health and wellness and disaster relief.

The 13 community organizations that received an IP Foundation Grant include Sprinkles of Hope, Wald Park, CASA for Bracken, Fleming and Mason Counties, Simons Middle School, Limestone Family YMCA, Tom Browning Boys and Girls Club, Kentucky Gateway Museum, Bracken County Athletic Department, St. Patrick School, Women’s Crisis Center, Cummins Nature Preserve, Licking Valley College Development Corporation and St. Michael School.

“The organizations that the mill was able to support this year all work daily to positively impact the lives of people within our community,” said Doug Wadley, Maysville Mill manager. “This year presented unforeseen challenges for us all, and the mill feels fortunate to be able to support the important work these organizations do each and every day to make our community a better place to live.”

Over the last five years, the Maysville Mill has invested a total of $197,000 in IP Foundation Grants to various community organizations.

The International Paper Maysville Mill is now accepting applications for the 2021 grant cycle at www.ipgiving.com through Aug. 1, 2020.

Applicants must be a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization or qualifying federal entity to apply for a grant. To be considered, organizations must have a program that addresses critical community needs and have measureable objectives to demonstrate impact. Details on grant eligibility, guidelines and restrictions are available at www.ipgiving.com.

IP’s Maysville Mill also recently wrapped up its annual United Way Giving Campaign, raising more than $18,000 for United Way of Mason County and other local United Way Agencies. That amount is nearly double what was raised in last year’s campaign.

“We weren’t sure what would happen this year because of everything that’s happened with the pandemic,” said United Way of Mason County Executive Director Ellen Cartmell. “Seeing the way International Paper stepped up was really astounding. A gift like this, combined with the power of our existing donors, will make a lasting impact in this community.”

Every donation to United Way by an IP employee is met with a 60 percent company match, allowing employees to make an even larger impact in the community. Since 2013, the Maysville Mill has invested more than $106,000 in United Way of Mason County and other United Way Agencies. The funding goes toward United Way’s support of projects that improve quality of life in Mason County.

“I am incredibly proud of all of our team members who give so generously to United Way of Mason County and other local United Way agencies each year,” said Heather Smeltser, Maysville Mill communication coordinator. “At International Paper, we realize that it will take all of us working together to create positive change. United Way of Mason County allows our team members to make a real and lasting difference in the lives of community members in need.”

Cartmell said the amount raised this year firmly cements International Paper as the local United Way’s largest donor.

“This has been a rough year for everyone, but the International Paper Maysville Mill truly rose to the occasion,” said United Way of Mason County Board Chair Jackie Sue Wright-Shadoan.

United Way of Mason County is a 501(c)3 nonprofit founded by Maysville business owners over 70 years ago to support community-based and community-led projects.