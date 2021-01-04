COVID-19 reports resume after holiday break

In the first COVID-19 update of the new year, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s elevated positivity rate, 11.1 percent in Sunday’s report, is likely due to some labs and public testing sites being closed over the holiday, which increases the percentage of tests conducted in medical settings where patients are experiencing symptoms and suspect they have the virus.
In a four-day period covering Dec, 31 through Jan. 3, Kentucky reported more than 11,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
‘Every day we are reminded how fragile the progress we have made in defeating this virus really is,” Beshear said. “We will wait and watch closely over the coming days and weeks to gauge the impact the holidays may have had on our recent success in slowing new case growth. With more vaccines arriving in 2021, we have a new sense of hope but right now we must all continue to do our part to stop this virus, including wearing a mask and avoiding large in-person gatherings.”
Locally, school is set to start this week in many local districts although Beshear has recommended a Jan. 11 date for in-person instruction to resume after closing schools late last year as COVID-19 cases increased.
Bracken County Clerk Ray Jean Poe announced on Facebook Sunday that her office will be closed until further notice after a second case was confirmed among her staff. For more information contact Poe by text at 606-735-2952.
The latest information on the number of COVID-19 cases in area counties includes:
Mason County — 966 total cases, 103 currently active, 29 deaths.
Robertson County — 156 total cases, 36 currently active, 10 deaths.
Bracken County — 391 total cases, 35 currently active, four deaths.
Fleming County — 670 total cases, 41 currently active, nine deaths.
Lewis County — 886 total cases, 57 currently active, 26 deaths.
Adams County, Ohio — 1,395 total cases, 14 deaths.
Brown County, Ohio — 2,445 total cases, 13 deaths.