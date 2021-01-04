HSAC, county investigate alleged hoarding

WEST UNION, Ohio — Humane Society of Adams County and Adams County Dog and Kennel Department authorities are working together to rescue pets from a hoarding/neglect situation in Adams County, Ohio.

HSAC received a call from the local Adams County Sheriff Department that the body of a man had been found inside his residence along a rural road in Peebles, Ohio, officials said. The cause of death is believed to be natural. It is not known at this time if COVID-19 was a factor.

The man lived alone and had accumulated 12 dogs, multiple cats, three goats, and multiple chickens on his property. Many of the animals were discovered to be underfed and living in squalid conditions, Jessica Huxmann of the HSAC said. The dogs’ temperaments range from friendly to semi-feral, having been allowed to roam at-will throughout the refuse-strewn property.

Other dogs kept inside a trailer on the property were found to be living inside cages, standing in up to 12 inches of their own excrement, Huxmann said. One large brindle animal was been held outdoors in a filthy wire cage too small for him to stand with only a plastic tarp for shelter from the wind and rain, she said.

James McDonald, Humane Agent for the Humane Society of Adams County, and Donnie Swayne, dog warden with the Adams County Dog and Kennel Department, spent hours in the dreary cold working side-by-side with volunteers to remove the remaining animals from the property, Huxmann said.

The rescued animals are being cared for at the HSAC animal shelter in West Union and in foster homes. They will be examined by a licensed veterinarian and treated for their ailments, which range from an infected eye in one puppy to severe emaciation in some of the animals.

Behavioral rehabilitation will be needed to coax a number of the most timid dogs to trust humans before they can be adopted, which could take weeks or even months, Huxmann said.

Once the animals are out of immediate danger, they will be vaccinated, sterilized, and made available for adoption into loving homes. HSAC is asking for donations to help give these innocent victims a second chance at good lives. Please consider a small donation to help the animal shelter cover their needs because animals should not have to pay the price for human mistakes.

Donations may be made on the animal shelter’s website http://www.adamscountyanimals.org

Donations may also be made online here: https://adamscountyanimals.networkforgood.com/projects/120613-new-year-s-eve-rescue