BTDHD, MCTC nursing team up for vaccines

The Buffalo Trace District Health Department has begun receiving shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.
The health department is following state recommended prioritization protocol which includes healthcare workers, long-term care facilities’ residents and staff and assisted living facilities’ residents and staff among the first non-hospital associated citizens to receive vaccinations, according to information provided by BTDHD. In a federal and state-wide coordinated effort, the Kentucky Department of Public Health has made data-based dose allocations to all counties in Kentucky.
Community partners are critical in ensuring locals of any tier get the vaccine in a timely manner. Many local health care providers have registered to administer COVID-19 vaccinations when they become available to them.
Help is also on the way from Maysville Community and Technical College School of Nursing, a program that has stepped up to the plate in this time of need. Qualified and cleared students will soon be able to help administer vaccinations, register vaccine recipients, and enter data on behalf of the health department under strict supervision, offering the health department the opportunity to be two places at once. While some nursing staff will remain at the local clinics to give vaccinations, the student teams can be deployed to other corners of the county.
The health department still plans to make good use of the mobile unit which was received last month but returned for production repairs and finalization.
Although no appointments can be made at this time due to the small inventory of COVID vaccines, citizens who wish to get the vaccine when their tier opens are encouraged to check in with the health department Facebook page and website, listen to WFTM, or read in The Ledger Independent for when appointments are made available.