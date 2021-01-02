New commissioners take office

Maysville’s newest city commissioners were sworn into office Wednesday, swearing to uphold the state’s Constitution and that they have not been involved in a duel, according to the oath administered by City Attorney Kelly Caudill.

Before the new panel of commissioners was sworn in, commissioners said goodbye to departing Commissioners Jeff Brammer and Kelly Ashley.

Ashley was thanked for his 14 years of service on commission and given a token of appreciation for his time in office.

The commission then adjourned into sine die before the new commissioners took the oath of office.

Adjournment sine die means “without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing.” To adjourn an assembly sine die is to adjourn it for an indefinite period.

In addition to newly elected Commissioners Ann Brammer and former Mayor David Cartmell, returning Commissioners Victor McKay and Andrew Wood also took the oath to begin new terms, as did Mayor Charles Cotterill, who is in the the middle of his first term in office.

Neither of the new council members are strangers to city hall. Cartmell served as mayor until being defeated by current Mayor Charles Cotterill two years ago and Ann Brammer at one time served as Maysville’s city clerk.

In its first business, the new commission elected McKay as mayor pro tem to serve in the event of Cotterill’s absence.

Also Wednesday, commissioners approved the appointment of Justin Jaynes to the Maysville Fire Department.

