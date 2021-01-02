COVID in local care facilities declining

As local long-term care facilities begin to administer COVID-19 vaccine to staff and residents, the number of cases in those same facilities appears to be declining, according to the latest numbers available from the state.

Data on long-term care and other congregate facilities shows Maysville Nursing and Rehab Facility with only two active cases among residents and two among staff, as of Dec. 29. The facility has also recorded 20 COVID-19 related deaths among residents, according to the state numbers.

In Fleming County, at Pioneer Trace Nursing, four new cases were confirmed among residents by the same date, with three of those currently active. Staff reported three new cases, with 12 active.

Pioneer Trace also reported four deaths attributed to the coronavirus among residents.

Vanceburg Rehab and Care currently has no new or active COVID-19 cases among residents and two among staff. The center has also reported 11 deaths, many of them from an outbreak over the summer.

Bracken Nursing and Rehab Center in Augusta has no reported cases ever among residents and one active among staff. There have been no reported COVID-19 related deaths at the facility.

State numbers tend to lag several days behind real-time statistics, officials said.

Three local counties remain in the red zone, according to the state’s latest incident rate map. Those are Mason, Fleming, and Robertson counties, with Bracken and Lewis counties now in the yellow zone.

The latest numbers available Wednesday for local counties include:

Mason County —966 total confirmed cases, with 103 currently active, 29 deaths.

Bracken County — 281 total confirmed cases, with 36 currently active, four deaths.

Lewis County — 862 total confirmed cases, with 38 active, 26 deaths.

Fleming County – 670 total confirmed cases, with 41 currently active, nine deaths.

Robertson County — 156 total confirmed cases, with 36 currently active, 10 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 1,322 total confirmed cases, 14 deaths.

Brown County, Ohio — 2,285 total confirmed cases, 12 deaths.