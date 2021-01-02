Lawrence set to take oath

State Rep. Elect William Lawrence will be sworn into office during a local ceremony Saturday afternoon.

The event will take place at 3 p.m., Jan. 2, on the front steps of the historic Mason County Courthouse in downtown Maysville, Lawrence said. Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer will administer the oath of office to the incoming representative.

Although a more formal swearing-in will take place later in Frankfort, Lawrence said he wanted to do something that would be available for area residents to attend.

“I will be sworn in outside on the front steps so that we can accommodate social distancing practices,” Lawrence said. “If the weather does not permit us to remain outside, we will move indoors; however, seating will be limited if that becomes necessary.”

Lawrence, a Republican, was elected to the 70th District seat, representing Mason, Bracken, Fleming and Robertson counties, in the November election. He will replace State Rep. John Sims Jr. who did not seek reelection.

Lawrence was recently given his committee assignments for the upcoming General Assembly session. He will serve on Economic Development and Workforce Investment, Small Business and Information Technology, and Tourism and Outdoor Recreation committees.

“The journey to Frankfort has been extraordinary, but I could not have walked down this path without all of you,” Lawrence said. “God bless you all.”

