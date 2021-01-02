Price named MFD Firefighter of the Year

Capt. Dwayne Price has been named Maysville’s 2020 Firefighter of the Year, Chief Kevin Doyle announced this week.

Price has served 19 years with the Maysville Department and currently serves as captain of shift two. He is an EMT and paramedic.

Price is also chief of the Ewing Volunteer Fire Department in his hometown and is the Fleming County Emergency Management director.

The award is presented annually after a vote of MFD members. This is the second time Price has received the honor. His first award came in 2011, he said.

“Firefighter of the Year is always an achievement to be proud of,” Doyle said. “The award is chosen by firefighters on the department, those who are also contenders for the award. I couldn’t imagine choosing one individual on my own because all of our employees bring great things to the table. However, I think the department did well by selecting Dwayne for the 2020 award.”

Price said becoming a firefighter wasn’t something he thought about when he was growing up.

“If you’d asked me in school, I would have told you you were crazy,” he said.

But he joined the Ewing department in 1992 and learned he enjoyed fire fighting. He then went on to complete his training to become an EMT in 1994 and a paramedic in 1999.

While his training and experience means he could have moved on to bigger departments with higher salaries, Price said the Maysville Fire Department means he is close to home and, “it’s been really good to me.,” he said.

In 2011, Price was diagnosed with cancer and the department stuck by him during that difficult and frightening time, he said.

“The city and department just took care of me,” he said. “I’ve been really blessed.”

Although it may sound corny, Price said helping people is the motivating factor for him. He said there isn’t a bigger rush than entering a burning building and knocking down a fire before it takes over.

“I only lost once,” he said as he recalled the fire in the Armstrong Row house a few years ago where a mother, her three children and an elderly neighbor died. That fire, he said, left a lasting impact on all those involved.

“Dwayne has been with the department for 19 years and has decades of experience in responding to emergencies,” Doyle said. “As a captain of the department, he does a great job leading his shift and responding to the various types of emergencies we encounter each day.”

Price’s career has spanned three MPD chiefs, including the late John David Gantley, who originally hired him, Eric Bach and Doyle.

Price and his wife of 35 years, still make their home in Fleming County. They are parents to two children and two grandchildren.