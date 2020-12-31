Killen stack goes down

MANCHESTER, Ohio — The demolition of one of the smoke stacks at the former Killen power generating station in Adams County, Tuesday was unrelated to ongoing efforts to rescue a man trapped under debris from a previous collapse at the site, officials said.
On Dec. 9, a building at the site collapsed, trapping five employees. Three were found alive that day. The body of Douglas Gray was found on Dec. 12. Efforts are still underway to recover a fifth employee, Jamie Fitzgerald.
The cause of the collapse is still unknown.
Through a plan approved by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the stack at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio, was taken down at about 7 a.m., Tuesday by The Adamo Group. An engineering analysis performed by Thornton Tomasetti, a nationally recognized independent engineering firm, identified the stack as a potential hazard to the crews working at the site, officials said.
All local and state law enforcement, first responders and work crews were notified in advance, according to information from Adamo. The stack was felled with no issues or problems, a spokesperson for the firm said.
The stack was located in area of the site that had no bearing on the efforts to recover Fitzgerald. That work is continuing seven days a week.
“Our focus continues to be on recovering Jamie and protecting the workers who are on site. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Jamie’s loved ones,” the spokesperson said.
The construction of the Killen Station, which is located along US 52 in Adams County, began in 1974, with the plant opening for operation in 1982. It was closed in May 2018.. was purchased by Commercial Liability Partners, LLC. and an announcement was made in December 2019 that the station, along with the J.M. Stuart station, would be demolished.