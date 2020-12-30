Dispute among firefighters ends in court date

DOVER — A dispute among firefighters has resulted in one man being charged after he allegedly attempted to break into a Mason County fire station.

According to Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs, the incident took place early last week when deputies were called to the Dover Volunteer Fire Department building on Kentucky 8 in Dover on reports that a former member of the department was leading a group who were attempting to break into the firehouse.

In the process of attempting to enter the building, doors to the building were damaged, Boggs said.

Noah L. Kalb was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief in connection with the incident. Boggs said his department was told that Kalb was at one time a member but had been removed from the roster and instructed to stay off the property.

Kalb was issued a summons and is scheduled to appear in Mason District Court on Feb. 22 to answer the charge.

