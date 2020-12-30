Let it snow

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available, Kentucky has a plan for who will be among the next in line to receive immunizations.

Currently, the first phase of the vaccine is being distributed to front-line health care workers and long-term care residents, who account for 68 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths in Kentucky, according to Dr. Steven Stack of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Next to receive the vaccine will be persons 70 and older, first responders and K-12 school personnel.

Stack urged patience for those who hope to be eligible for the immunization. By the end of summer, if the state is fortunate, there is a chance 50 percent of the population of the commonwealth’s residents could be immunized.

While the number of cases seems to have plateaued, with 1,455 cases reported Monday and eight deaths, and may even be decreasing, the weeks to come following the holidays will tell whether the state is truly on the downside, he said.

Stack agreed.

“Whether we sink or swim in the next three or four weeks will be determined by the choices people make…” Stack said.

In other good news, Beshear said positivity rates are decreasing.

“That means our sacrifices are making a difference. Thank you for doing the holidays differently this year to protect each other. Let’s keep working hard so we don’t have more days like today where we have to announce we’ve lost so many of our neighbors, family, and friends,” he said.

The following are the latest numbers available from local counties:

Mason County — 913 cases, 106 currently active, 28 deaths

Robertson County — 144 cases, 35 active, six deaths

Bracken County — 276 total cases, 31 active, four deaths

Fleming County — 606 total cases, 40 active, eight deaths.

Lewis County — 846 total cases, 63 active, 24 deaths.

Adams County, Ohio — 1,284 cases, 14 deaths

Brown County, Ohio — 2,241, 12 deaths