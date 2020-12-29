New commissioners set to take office

December 29, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0
Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]
Brammer

Brammer

<p>Cartmell</p>

Cartmell

When Maysville City Commission is called to order Wednesday, it will mark the end of tenure for two commissioners and the beginning for two others.

Wednesday’s special meeting will be the last for long-serving Commissioner Kelly Ashley along with Commissioner Jeff Brammer, both of whom failed to win reelection in November’s General Election.

For David Cartmell and Ann Brammer, the meeting will be their first as members of the city commission as they are sworn in following adjournment into sine die.

Adjournment sine die means “without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing.” To adjourn an assembly sine die is to adjourn it for an indefinite period.

Cartmell and Ann Brammer, along with returning Commissioners Victor McKay and Andrew Wood will then be sworn into office.

Neither of the new council members are strangers to city hall. Cartmell served as mayor until being defeated by current Mayor Charles Cotterill two years ago and Ann Brammer at one time served as Maysville’s city clerk.

In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, commissioners are also expected to make an appointment to the fire department and to appoint a member of commission to serve as mayor pro tem if necessary.

The meeting will get underway at noon in commission chambers at the Maysville Municipal Building. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the meeting will be closed to the public but may be viewed live as it is broadcast on Facebook Live.

Trending Recipes