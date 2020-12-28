Fleming Schools staff receive Chamber award

FCHS cafeteria staff pose with an award presented to the from the Chamber of Commerce

FLEMINGSBURG — The Fleming County School District recently received the director’s award from the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce.

The director’s award is given to a person or group who went above and beyond for the community, according to Melanie Jones, with the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce.

This year, that award was given to the staff of the Fleming County Schools cafeteria.

According to Jones, the award was given to the staff because of their service to the students in the district.

“This year, the Fleming County Chamber of Commerce Directors have chosen to present a Directors Award to the staff of the Fleming County Schools Cafeterias for their timeless service, dedication, and commitment to the Fleming County Students,” she said. “They have given their time to prepare meals and serve them to all the children in the county who might otherwise not get a hot meal each day. They not only prepare one meal but two meals daily for these young recipients. Even while school was closed to in person classes and all through the summer and even today, they come in to work to provide pick up boxes or delivery meals to the students. Their compassion and consideration for the youth of our community could not go without recognition. It truly does take a village and they are a big part of the heart of the village.”

The cafeteria staff in each school building was presented a plaque.

