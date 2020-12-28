Fleming coupled killed in Christmas Eve accident

A Fleming County couple was killed on Christmas Eve in a Bath County crash, according to Kentucky State Police.

James McGlothin 62, and his wife, Lisa McGlothin, 57, both of Ewing, were killed when a Ford F-150 crossed the center line of Kentucky 11 near Fairview Road in Sharpsburg and crashed into their vehicle.

Two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington for their injuries. No information on their condition was available.

No further information on the accident was available late Sunday.

