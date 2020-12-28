Gastauer named to advisory panel

December 28, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent Top Stories 0

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky has named six new members to its Community Advisory Council, officials said recently.

Members serve three-year renewable terms as advisers to the Foundation Board of Directors and liaisons from their respective communities. The newly appointed members include Stephanie McCoy Gastauer of Maysville.

Gastauer began her teaching career at the elementary level in 2000 and left public education in 2017 after having been in administration at the high school level since 2008. Currently, she is employed in Learning and Development as the Talent Development leader at STOBER Drives, Inc.

Gastauer has a bachelor of elementary education from Northern Kentucky University as well as a master of education in educational administration and Rank 1 education specialist from Morehead State University. She holds certificates as principal, director of pupil personnel, and supervisor of instruction.

Most recently, Gastauer ran for a seat on Maysville City Commission. She is active in several local civic and service organizations.

Funded by an endowment, the mission of the nonpartisan Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky is to address the unmet health needs of Kentuckians by developing and influencing policy, improving access to care, reducing health risks and disparities, and promoting health equity. Since the foundation opened its doors in 2001, it has invested more than $29 million in health policy research, advocacy, and demonstration project grants across the Commonwealth.

Trending Recipes