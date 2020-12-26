Vaccine arrives at MRMC, FCH

Area health care professionals were among the first to be vaccinated on Tuesday as Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital received their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine.

The two hospitals received their allotment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine with Meadowview receiving 300 doses and Fleming County 100 doses, according to Dr. Josh Owens. The vaccines were administered first to frontline workers including those who serve in the emergency rooms and surgical suites, healthcare workers and those who work directly with COVID patients, he said.

“We can confirm that we have received an initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines and are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and Kentucky,” Joe Koch, CEO and market president of Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital, said Tuesday.

“I think it was exciting for the hospital,” Owens said. The vaccine is 95 percent effective, “pretty good odds for such a deadly and unpredictable virus,” he said.

A conference room was set up for the vaccination process with nurses on staff administering the vaccines. There was a 15-minute after the injeection wait to gauge if there would be any adverse reaction to the inoculation before those receiving the shots were allowed to leave the room, Owens said. He said no reactions were recorded by anyone who received the first dose of the vaccine, beyond a mild soreness at the injection site, about the same as would be expected if receiving an influenza shot.

A second dose of the vaccine will be administered 28 days after the first dose, Owens said. Immunity to the vaccine should be realized in three-four weeks, he said.

“Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated,” Koch said.

Owens agreed.

“We’ve been living with this since February,” he said. The risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 remained relatively low until the last few months, he said. But once it got a real foothold in the area, Owens said it became much more widespread and the risk of contracting the coronavirus became much greater.

But even with the vaccine, Owens said the community needs to remain vigilant and continue taking precautions until there is a significant decrease in the chances of becoming infected. When they may be, he declined to speculate.

Whenever that may be, Koch said the hospitals are happy to play a role.

“Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Fleming County Hospital are pleased to be taking this next exciting step toward ending the pandemic and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” he said.