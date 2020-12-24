Lawrence receives committee assignments

FRANKFORT –-Assignments have been made and William Lawrence is ready to meet the challenge of serving as a state representative.

“It is such a privilege to serve the people of my district in Frankfort,” Lawrence said. “I look forward to providing Bracken, Fleming, Mason, and Robertson counties with strong representation on these committees, and will fight to ensure that we are being fiscally responsible and promoting economic opportunity across our commonwealth.”

Lawrence, a Republican from Maysville who will begin his first term as representative for the 70th District in 2021, will serve on the Economic Development and Workforce Investment, Small Business and Information Technology, and Tourism and Outdoor Recreation committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes in early January, according to an announcement made Monday by the office of House Speaker David Osborne.

The Economic Development and Workforce Investment Committee is critical to creating an environment that supports business growth, creation, and recruitment, according to Osborne. Committee members also craft policies relating to the unemployment insurance program, worker safety, and workforce development.

The Small Business and Information Technology Committee works to ensure that state laws help foster an environment that supports small businesses and their employers. Committee members also address broadband Internet, information technology planning, and Internet service providers.

Tourism and Outdoor Recreation members oversee legislation that deals with tourism, travel promotion, fish and wildlife, hunting and fishing, boating, and horseback riding.

The committee also addresses issues like laws that apply to billboards, recreational land use, and all-terrain vehicles.

“Committee assignments are always a difficult task, but more so this year because we have an exceptional class of first-term legislators as well as the veteran lawmakers who have proven experience shaping good long-term public policy,” Osborne added. “The House Majority Caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. While the pandemic may have forced us to shift focus for now, we are still committed to our long-term mission.”

With these appointments, Lawrence is in a position to positively impact not only his district, but the entire commonwealth, Osbourne said.

The legislature is scheduled to convene the 2021 Regular Session on Jan. 5. While the state budget will dominate the agenda, legislators are also expected to devote time to legislation aimed at strengthening the economy and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s response to it.