MCSO investigates two fatal acidents

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said his office is investigating two fatal accidents that took place over the weekend.

Information is limited for the first accident which took place late Saturday or early Sunday morning on Kentucky 10 and Old Germantown Road in the area of Tuckahoe Road, Boggs said. The three-vehicle accident involved two moving vehciles and a parked car, he said.

A passenger died later from injuries he received in the accident, Boggs said. Since the accident remains under investigation and charges are expected to be filed, no information has yet been released on those involved, he said.

In the second accident, a man was hit and killed as he attempted to cross Kentucky 9 AA Highway after dark, Boggs said.

William Habermehl Sr. was struck as he crossed the highway near Slack Pike sometime after 6 p.m., the sheriff said. The area where the pedestrian crossed was unlit and he was wearing dark clothing at the time, Boggs said.

Habermehl was pronounced dead at the scene by the Mason County Coroner, Boggs said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Bryan Helpenstine of Maysville. There was no speed or alcohol involved, he said.

Boggs said he does not expect any charges to be filed in connection with the incident.

Both accidents remain under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.